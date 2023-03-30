Menu
Just In

EazyDiner raises Rs 40 Cr to expand in India, Middle East

The capital was raised from The Sparkle Fund, a DMI Alternative Investment Fund, to expand in India and the Middle East.

Pooja Rajkumari389 Stories
EazyDiner raises Rs 40 Cr to expand in India, Middle East

Thursday March 30, 2023,

1 min Read

EazyDiner, an Indian restaurant table reservation, food discovery, and payment platform, raised Rs 40 crore from DMI Alternative Investment Fund, The Sparkle Fund. The funds will be utilised to grow and expand in India and the Middle East.

Founded in 2014 by Kapil Chopra, EazyDiner has partnered with over 12,000 restaurants in India, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, and with 15 leading banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

It recently launched its payment product "PayEazy" in the Middle East. EazyDiner is backed by DSG Consumer Partners, Denlow Investment Trust, Saama Capital, and Beenext.

Some of the hotel chains that have partnered with EazyDiner include ITC Hotels, Radisson Hotels JW Marriott, Four Seasons, St Regis, Trident, Indian Accent, Olive, Mamagoto, and Barbeque Nation.

EazyDiner partnered with IndusInd Bank in 2022 to launch a co-branded dining credit card. The card’s feature provides a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership, which guarantees a minimum of 25% and up to 50% savings at over 2,000 restaurants, along with an additional 25% discount of up to Rs 1,000 every time a customer pays via PayEazy and facilitates the redemption of reward points instantly.


Edited by Kanishk Singh

