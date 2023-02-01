Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MNT-Halan secures $400M from Abu Dhabi's Chimera, others; Valued at $1B

By Sindhu Kashyaap
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 13:20:26 GMT+0000
MNT-Halan secures $400M from Abu Dhabi's Chimera, others; Valued at $1B
Egypt-based fintech startup MNT-Halan has raised $400 million funding from Abu Dhabi's Chimera Investments and other investors at a valuation of $1 billion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

MNT Halan, a fintech and ecommerce company based out of Egypt, has raised $400 million in funding from Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Investments and other local and global investors.

The round comprises of $260 million in equity financing and $140 million through two securitised bond issuances that were secured within the past year. The company is now valued at $1 billion.

Chimera Investments invested $200 million for a 20% stake in MNT, which now intends to expand internationally and focus on deeper growth in Egypt.

Halan was previously operating as a digital wallet that offered bill payments, ecommerce and ride hailing as well as micro, nano, and consumer loans. The startup, which provides financing solutions to the unbanked, entered into a swap agreement with MNT investments, a microlending platform out of Egypt, in 2018.

The company posted over $300 million in revenue last year. According to a note by TechCrunch, MNT-Halan is Egypt’s only private billion-dollar company.

According to the TechCrunch report, the total loans disbursed by the company now exceeds $2 billion as per the company’s website (MNT-Halan issued loans north of $65 million last month).

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]



Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

This 15-year-old has built an edtech marketplace for teachers and students to connect, teach, and learn

Skoodos strives to be a ‘school search engine’ that helps parents find the best fit for their child

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer show us the true mark of leadership even off the tennis court

Daily Capsule
#Budget2023WithYS
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Personal taxes: Should you opt for the new 'new regime'?

Govt. cuts subsidy for fintechs, banks on UPI transactions

Budget 2023 takes a shine to lab-grown diamonds

Green fuel, MSMEs, employment and skilling: Quick takeaways from Budget 2023

Budget removes Rs 10,000 TDS threshold for online gaming

It's a meme fest as Indian Twitter reacts to Budget