Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Shorooq Partners, Gulf Capital partner to invest in Santechture

By Nikita Bameta
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 07:36:08 GMT+0000
Shorooq Partners, Gulf Capital partner to invest in Santechture
Santechture is contributing to the RCM innovation across the GCC region through its SaaS solutions and flagship products ROBIN, CODEMINE, THYNK, and QUBE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gulf Capital (GC) and ﻿Shorooq Partners﻿, a seed-stage VC firm, have collaborated to back Santechture, a healthtech cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company.

Santechture leverages the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep technology to provide innovative solutions to healthcare providers. It aims to advance healthcare in Saudi Arabia and the UAE through its end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software solutions.

RCM software and AI tools are facilitating clinics and hospitals towards automation of manual processes, reduction of potential errors through evidence-based recommendations, and improving overall efficiency.

Santechture is contributing to the RCM innovation across the GCC region through its SaaS solutions and flagship products ROBIN, CODEMINE, THYNK, and QUBE.

1113 people loved this story

[YS Gulf Exclusive] Xare acquires Bengaluru-based Rive to simplify money transfer for immigrants


Santechture's products are providing AI-powered cloud-based solutions, democratising the utilisation of emerging tech across the enterprise and SME healthcare providers, mitigating cost and claim rejections, and providing insights into value-based healthcare, as per Anas Batikhi, founder and CEO of Santechture.

Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Partners invests in early-stage tech startups, with a focus on the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

InsuranceDekho raises $150M in maiden funding round

Using digital twins, Pinmicro helps companies identify workflow pain points

Why D2C startup Fitspire is taking the vegan lifestyle to India's Tier II+ cities

This edtech soonicorn is creating next-gen tech skills and future innovators

Daily Capsule
Staying bullish on early-stage funding
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Defence Minister launches 'iDEX Investor Hub', Rs 200 Cr pledged by investors

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 15, 2023)

Budget 2023: Reading between the lines on personal finance

Adani Group touts 'very healthy' balance sheet in bid to calm investors