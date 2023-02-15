Shorooq Partners, Gulf Capital partner to invest in Santechture

Gulf Capital (GC) and ﻿Shorooq Partners﻿, a seed-stage VC firm, have collaborated to back Santechture, a healthtech cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company.

Santechture leverages the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep technology to provide innovative solutions to healthcare providers. It aims to advance healthcare in Saudi Arabia and the UAE through its end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software solutions.

RCM software and AI tools are facilitating clinics and hospitals towards automation of manual processes, reduction of potential errors through evidence-based recommendations, and improving overall efficiency.

Santechture is contributing to the RCM innovation across the GCC region through its SaaS solutions and flagship products ROBIN, CODEMINE, THYNK, and QUBE.

Santechture's products are providing AI-powered cloud-based solutions, democratising the utilisation of emerging tech across the enterprise and SME healthcare providers, mitigating cost and claim rejections, and providing insights into value-based healthcare, as per Anas Batikhi, founder and CEO of Santechture.

Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Partners invests in early-stage tech startups, with a focus on the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.





