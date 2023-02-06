Menu
Fintech Buddy Saudi Arabia, Riad & Riad Law Firm partner to help companies in the Middle East

By Nikita Bameta
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 10:25:14 GMT+0000
Fintech Buddy Saudi Arabia, Riad & Riad Law Firm partner to help companies in the Middle East
Fintech Buddy Saudi Arabia and Riad & Riad Law Firm will help Egypt-based fintechs who are exploring expansion to Saudi Arabia, and vice versa.
Fintech Buddy Saudi Arabia, a platform that offers professional services for startups and foreign companies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt-based Riad & Riad Law Firm.

With this, they will help fintech companies in Egypt that are exploring expansion to Saudi Arabia, and vice versa, as per a statement shared by Zawya.

1555 people loved this story

Cashee wants to teach Gen Z how to manage finances with its digital banking app

Aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, the country is developing as a hub for global companies looking to expand and set up regional offices in the region, said Nasreen Alissa, founder, Fintech Buddy Saudi Arabia.

Authorities are now working towards increasing the number of active fintechs to 525, and create 18,000 fintech jobs by 2030, Nasreen added.

1265 people loved this story

A school dropout’s journey to becoming a drone entrepreneur in the Middle East

The two entities will look to improve client services in Egypt and Saudi Arabia and formalise mutual interaction, stated Dr. Fatma Salah, partner at Riad & Riad Law Firm.

Over the past five years, venture capital investments increased from around $1 million raised in three fintech-related deals in 2017, to over $159 million in 2022, with a total of 32 fintech deals, Dr Fatma added.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

