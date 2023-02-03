Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE fintech firm Holo raises seed funding

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 10:00:33 GMT+0000
UAE fintech firm Holo raises seed funding
The funding comes from Saudi Arabia’s Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. Annex Investments, Dubai Future District Fund, and Tawaref Angel Network also participated in the round.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based fintech firm Holo has raised a seven-figure seed funding from Saudi Arabia’s Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. Annex Investments, Dubai Future District Fund, and Tawaref Angel Network also participated in the round.

Holo, which is part of the Wamda Capital portfolio, will use the funds to expand across Saudi Arabia this year, said a report by Wamda.

Founded in 2019 by Michael Hunter and Arran Summerhill, Holo aims to give aspiring homeowners fast and convenient access to unbiased mortgage advice and products. It also seeks to simplify the process of buying a home by offering digital mortgage services, where buyers and homeowners can explore refinancing options.

The funding comes at a time when Holo has appointed Suha Alyami as the General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The fintech market in UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2023 and 2027, said Mordor Intelligence. Saudi Arabia's fintech market is expected to grow by 15% annually between 2021 and 2026.

(The copy was updated with the correct name of the founder.)


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Adani crisis: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 3, 2023)

Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to accept the Digital Rupee

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Adani crisis: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

SEBI tweaks operational framework on credit rating agencies

SEBI introduces blue, yellow bonds to strengthen green financing

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 Cr, says Chairman

For 13 million small merchants and kirana stores, Budget opens up doors to go digital

Market turmoil due to fall in Adani Group shares 'storm in tea cup' from macro eco view point: Fin Secy