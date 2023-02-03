UAE fintech firm Holo raises seed funding

UAE-based fintech firm Holo has raised a seven-figure seed funding from Saudi Arabia’s Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. Annex Investments, Dubai Future District Fund, and Tawaref Angel Network also participated in the round.

Holo, which is part of the Wamda Capital portfolio, will use the funds to expand across Saudi Arabia this year, said a report by Wamda.

Founded in 2019 by Michael Hunter and Arran Summerhill, Holo aims to give aspiring homeowners fast and convenient access to unbiased mortgage advice and products. It also seeks to simplify the process of buying a home by offering digital mortgage services, where buyers and homeowners can explore refinancing options.

The funding comes at a time when Holo has appointed Suha Alyami as the General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The fintech market in UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2023 and 2027, said Mordor Intelligence. Saudi Arabia's fintech market is expected to grow by 15% annually between 2021 and 2026.

(The copy was updated with the correct name of the founder.)





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



