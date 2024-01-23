Fintech firm Kiya.ai partners with Arab Financial Services to expand in Middle East

Fintech firm ﻿Kiya.ai﻿ has partnered with Arab Financial Services (AFS), a digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler in the MENA region, to expand its global presence in omnichannel banking, core-banking, regulatory technology, and metaverse solutions.

The partnership aims to improve the banking and financial services industry in the Middle East and North Africa by leveraging Kiya.ai's expertise in new-age banking technologies, including core banking, digital banking, internet banking, electronic customer onboarding, and trade finance solutions.

“Our partnership with Kiya.ai adds value to AFS’s diverse digital payments production and solution portfolio. This further highlights our commitment to augmenting our bank clients' offerings, and expanding our spectrum of customer-centric solutions,” said Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Financial Services.

(L-R ) Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Financial Services; Amit Sharma, President - Products, Kiya.ai

Mumba-based Kiya.ai is a digital solutions provider serving financial institutions and governments globally and offers financial services, core banking, digital payments, governance, risk, and compliance solutions.

It seeks to help businesses transform through advanced digital solutions and new technologies like metaverse, multi-experience banking, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and data analytics.

With 12 global offices, Kiya.ai serves more than 500 enterprises in 56 countries across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Arab Financial Services, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and majority-owned by Bank ABC, offers end-to-end digital payment services including debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquisition, fintech, and value-added services.

Owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, AFS serves over 60 clients in over 20 Middle Eastern and African countries.

With offices in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE, AFS offers a diverse portfolio of payment solutions, including its Open Banking hub, digital mobile wallets, merchant acquisition services, and global contact centres.





