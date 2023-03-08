Fintech startup Xare launches initiative to support small women-led businesses

Dubai-based fintech startup Xare has launched an initiative aimed at promoting and celebrating women-led businesses.

The initiative titled XareHerWins, launched on International Women's Day, aims to showcase small women-led businesses on Xare's platform for free and provide them with marketing support to advance their growth, said a statement by Zawya.

Image by Xare

The campaign is open to all women-run small businesses across industries, including clothing, home decor, jewelry, and more, the statement read.

﻿XARE﻿ is a user-generated finance platform that allows anyone to shop on it with the help of a credit or a debit card shared with them. It was founded by Padmini Gupta and Milind Singh in 2021.

The women-run small businesses that wish to participate in the initiative can submit their details on this form.





