Fintech startup Xare launches initiative to support small women-led businesses

By Nikita Bameta
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 12:07:29 GMT+0000
Fintech startup Xare launches initiative to support small women-led businesses
The XareHerWins initiative aims to showcase small women-led businesses on Xare's platform for free and provide them with marketing support.
Dubai-based fintech startup Xare has launched an initiative aimed at promoting and celebrating women-led businesses.

The initiative titled XareHerWins, launched on International Women's Day, aims to showcase small women-led businesses on Xare's platform for free and provide them with marketing support to advance their growth, said a statement by Zawya.

Xare

Image by Xare

The campaign is open to all women-run small businesses across industries, including clothing, home decor, jewelry, and more, the statement read.

Inside the gender gap that's stopping MENA from adding $2.7T to the economy by 2025

﻿XARE﻿ is a user-generated finance platform that allows anyone to shop on it with the help of a credit or a debit card shared with them. It was founded by Padmini Gupta and Milind Singh in 2021.

The women-run small businesses that wish to participate in the initiative can submit their details on this form.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

