Foodics, International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai partner for F&B upskilling

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 09:40:13 GMT+0000
Foodics, International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai partner for F&B upskilling
After partnering with Paymob to fuel digital transformation in Egypt’s F&B sector, Foodics has announced a partnership with the International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai (ICCA), a culinary learning centre.
Saudi Arabia-based restaurant technology and payments platform Foodics has announced a partnership with the International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai (ICCA), a culinary learning centre, to foster foodtech skills across the F&B sector.


In 2022, the startup launched Foodics Academy as a unified hub for upskilling in the F&B sector. It now plans to combine its tech know-how with the training capabilities of ICCA to help upskill talent in tech-enabled solutions and tools from aspiring chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

The aim of the academy is to build the right suite of learning tools to tackle the obstacles faced by the food services industry.

In a press note shared by the team, Abdulrahman Joud, Director of Foodics Academy, said,


“We provide tech skills and knowledge learning solutions to all F&B players in order to help them operate and manage their end-to-end operations efficiently. And we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than ICCA which has been so focused on training professional chefs in best industry practices."

upskilling


How Knowledge Planet is helping shape edtech in UAE

The company added that the partnership comes at the backdrop of the food and restaurant industry moving towards digitisation and technology adoption.


Sunjeh Raja, CEO and Director of ICCA Dubai, said, “Foodics is fully aligned with ICCA's vision of effectively training chefs with all that is required for them to seamlessly integrate, effectively deliver, and excel in the hospitality industry. Together, we embark on a common mission to bring the right skill set, and learning methodologies to upskill the sector, ensuring there is an effective and efficient transformation in the way the F&B industry in the region operates across all areas of operations.”


This comes as Foodics also recently partnered with Paymob to create an end-to-end solution for restaurant partners in Egypt. Foodics Academy has enrolled over 1,000 learners across several courses so far this year.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

