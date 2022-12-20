Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

GCC has potential to clock $70B energy-to-food sales by 2050: Report

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 11:32:46 GMT+0000
GCC has potential to clock $70B energy-to-food sales by 2050: Report
A report by Strategy& highlights the scope of the Gulf countries to adopt a sustainable food developing method and tap into the growing market of energy-to-food protein.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC countries hold the potential to clock energy-to-food sales worth $56 billion to $70 billion by 2050 if they capture even 20% of the growing alternative proteins market, according to a report by Strategy&.


The Middle East has an opportunity to use 'precision fermentation'—a new technology that can convert energy and a handful of ingredients to a variety of proteins and other food ingredients (energy-to-food) without a negative environmental impact.

The report titled "An opportunity for the Middle East to feed the world sustainably" highlights the ways the Middle Eastern countries can lead an agricultural revolution and become market leaders in the alternative proteins segment.

This approach would reduce the dependency of the region on food imports, contribute to net zero goals and promote agricultural growth in a more sustainable manner, the report stated.


To tap into the emerging market of the energy-to-food sector, it mentioned that the region needs to work on six areas: research and development (R&D), infrastructure, value chain development, talent, regulation and policy, and consumer awareness.

Farming, UAE

Source: Flickr

1008 people loved this story

Indian proptech firm Square Yards bets on metaverse to tap GCC real estate market

Precision fermentation to transform energy into food

Precision fermentation technology converts energy into food and can make a variety of food options like meat, eggs, dairy, and even oils. With the help of bioreactors, a uniform environment can be created to conduct a chemical reaction. The process involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms.


The energy-to-food process mostly relies on gases (such as CO2 and the other gases in the air) and water as the sources of carbon and oxygen. This distinguishes it from other types of precision fermentation, which use inputs such as sugar that impose a cost on the environment, albeit a lower cost than traditional farming.


However, moving the method from lab to mass production has its own challenges, the report found. First, the economic viability of the method is dependent on the speed at which it is adopted in the market. Second, consumers need to accept such proteins, according to the report.


This requires marketing strategies that would increase acceptance among the people, especially when food habits are influenced by culture, religion, and tradition. Also, the energy-to-food needs to build scale and attract substantial investment. This is possible only when the cost of the products is affordable and there is initial customer acceptance, the report concluded.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

How Aer Media is tapping into the Rs 2,200 Cr influencer marketing segment

Delhivery to acquire supply chain technology company Algorhythm Tech

Daily Capsule
FMCG companies find their D2C match
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Accel-backed Indifi Technologies turns strategic investor for BizeeBuy

SEBI decides to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route

Axiscades Technologies bags new contract from Airbus

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 70% on Day 2 of offer

Airtel acquires strategic stake in tech startup Lemnisk

QCI Chairman Jaxay Shah appointed to ONDC's board