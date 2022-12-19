Menu
E-learning platform 'Madrasati' was top search on Google in Saudi Arabia in 2022

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 19, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 19 2022 12:02:21 GMT+0000
E-learning platform 'Madrasati' was top search on Google in Saudi Arabia in 2022
Every year, Google reveals trends about what people search on the internet. Here's what netizens Saudi Arabia googled this year.
'Madrasati', the Saudi-based e-learning platform, became the most searched term on the internet in the country in 2022, as revealed by Google.


This was followed by 'Noor', the educational system used by parents and students in the kingdom for all school-related services. 'World Cup', which was held this year in neighbouring Qatar—the first Middle Eastern country to host one, was the third most googled word in Saudi Arabia in 2022, as reported by Arab News.


Among the 'top personalities,' late Saudi influencer Saz Al-Qahtanim became the most searched person on Google. She passed away in a car accident in Riyadh in March 2022 at the age of 22.

Sharjah sees 68% increase in women entrepreneurs

El Ghazala Ray'a by Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz became the most googled song of the year. This was followed by Mesaytara by Syrian singer and actress Lamis Kan.

World Cup games and cricket matches between Sri Lanka and Australia, and between Pakistan and England, were the top sports queries searched.
Dubai Trade, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce collaborate to simplify trade services for exporters and re-exporters

The top TV shows googled in the country included the Turkish drama “Duy Beni,” followed by another Turkish series “The Judgementm” and the Kuwaiti drama series “Min Share’ Al Haram Ela.”


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

