Sharjah sees 68% increase in women entrepreneurs

Sharjah has had a 68% increase in female entrepreneurs during the pandemic, and as the market expands, it will continue to cultivate an environment that's inclusive and supportive, said Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2022.





Maryam was part of a panel discussion titled 'Marhaba: Welcome to Sharjah', with experts in the fields of tourism and business development.





"Sharjah has had a 68% increase in female entrepreneurs, and as the market grows and expands, we will continue cultivating an environment that is inclusive and supportive. None of this would have been possible without the important role that people in the top level of government play and the support we have from HH Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of HH the Ruler of Sharjah," said Maryam, as reported in Zawya.





Khaled Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Mohammed Musharrakh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah; Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada; and Kareem Al Jisr, Chief Sustainability Officer of Diamond Developers, were also part of the panel that came together to discuss tourism, business development, and entrepreneurship.





Apart from focusing on the need for stronger diversity, the panel also spoke about the importance of culture and tourism in the region.





Khaled Al Midfa spoke about the rich history and culture of Sharjah. He said that over 50% of the UAE's museums are located in Sharjah and close to 12% of the region's GPD is from tourism.





"By embracing and sharing our culture and heritage, we can create a truly authentic and meaningful experience for visitors," he said. He also said that the region has a diverse population with over 200 nationalities and strongly diversified economies.





There was also a significant push for 'Invest in Sharjah' which facilitates partnerships and collaborations with businesses and organisations'.





Ahmed Alkhoshaibi of Arada talked about the exponential growth that Sharjah has had over the past year in the property market. Over AED 700 million was transacted in the last month alone and 90% of the investments were made by foreign nationals, he said.