Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Gulf Capital sells 100% of Chef ME to NASDAQ-listed The Chefs’ Warehouse

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 11:44:16 GMT+0000
Gulf Capital sells 100% of Chef ME to NASDAQ-listed The Chefs’ Warehouse
The $100 million sale is one of the few strategic sales involving a Nasdaq-listed company in the GCC region in recent years, the asset manager said in a press note.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gulf Capital on Wednesday said it completed the 100% sale of Chef Middle East (“Chef ME”) — a foodservice distribution business to Nasdaq-listed The Chefs’ Warehouse, a speciality food distributor operating across North America.


The $100 million sale is one of the few strategic sales involving a Nasdaq-listed company in the GCC region in recent years, the asset manager said in a press note.


Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Chef ME was founded in 1995. The company's revenue grew over 150%, and its operating income projected a growth rate of 91% under the ownership of Gulf Capital. To achieve these strong results, Chef ME expanded regionally and increased its product range by adding 2,000 SKUs, the note highlighted.


Gulf Capital is one of the largest and most active alternative asset managers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Southeast Asia.


Karim El Solh, Co-founder and CEO, Gulf Capital, said, “Our investment thesis in Chef ME was to capitalise on the region’s fast-growing and strategically significant hospitality and dining industries. With our operating partners and Chef ME’s board and management team, we put in place a very ambitious growth plan, which we executed flawlessly."


"We are very proud of the growth of Chef ME during Gulf Capital’s ownership period. This control growth buyout with a deep focus on operational improvement and earnings growth followed by a global strategic sale is a good template for future private equity transactions in our region,” he added.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Gurugram startup OnlyGood leverages blockchain to track carbon footprints

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leverage the benefit of dynamic asset allocation with Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

[Funding roundup] MoEVing, AlmaBetter, Shivalik Small Finance Bank raise fresh capital

Cloud based SaaS technology provider Amagi raises $100M in a round led by General Atlantic

Startups for Middle India: stories and success tips for the next 500 million customers

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition