Hajj Expo 2023 to be held in Jan 9-12

Saudi Arabia finalised the dates for Hajj Expo 2023 for January 9-12, 2023. The four-day event will be a part of the Ministry of Hajj's efforts to build an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of services and solutions to serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques.





It would also establish opportunities for future collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives.





As per the official press release, the conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers from more than 200 global organisations to share their experiences, and brainstorm on sustainable quality solutions.

The Hajj Expo is expected to witness the signing of 400 partnerships and agreements, featuring 10 keynote sessions and 13 panel discussions. Apart from this, there will also be 36 workshops and a 'Hajj Hackathon'. The activities and related events are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.





The 2021 edition of the Hajj Expo witnessed more than 45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements. The upcoming edition will be sponsored by Kidana Development Company, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., and others.