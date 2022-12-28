Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Hajj Expo 2023 to be held in Jan 9-12

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 28, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 28 2022 08:48:51 GMT+0000
Hajj Expo 2023 to be held in Jan 9-12
It is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions while enhancing religious and cultural experiences.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia finalised the dates for Hajj Expo 2023 for January 9-12, 2023. The four-day event will be a part of the Ministry of Hajj's efforts to build an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of services and solutions to serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques.


It would also establish opportunities for future collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives.


As per the official press release, the conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers from more than 200 global organisations to share their experiences, and brainstorm on sustainable quality solutions.

1197 people loved this story

Bypassing brokers: Realiste's AI engine makes real estate investing smarter and easier

The Hajj Expo is expected to witness the signing of 400 partnerships and agreements, featuring 10 keynote sessions and 13 panel discussions. Apart from this, there will also be 36 workshops and a 'Hajj Hackathon'. The activities and related events are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.


The 2021 edition of the Hajj Expo witnessed more than 45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements. The upcoming edition will be sponsored by Kidana Development Company, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., and others.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Urban Company scores the highest on working conditions of gig workers

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

Daily Capsule
Fintech’s direct lending puzzle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai most booked cities in 2022: OYO

Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones, accessories in select cities

GearHead, Perpetuity Capital raise early-stage funding

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 28, 2022)

Imagination, interpretation, impact – 50 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the beauty and power of art

Majority of employers in manufacturing sector keen to hire in Q4: Report