Oman Technology Fund invests in Tunisian edtech startup Shape

The Oman Technology Fund (OTF) has invested an undisclosed amount in Tunisia-based startup Shape.

Founded by Rahma Abid in 2021, the edtech startup has built a digital platform that allows professionals to access learning programmes. It also helps users to develop a personalised training plan that meets their career goals.

In her LinkedIn post, Rahma said, "I started with a simple story in my Instagram account on September 29, 2021. I launched the first cohort in October 2021 with 12 candidates. I generated revenue from the first cohort. The first cohort was with Google Meet, Slack, and Teachable."

"I had a lot of technical and logistical problems. I spent a lot of time with the candidates. I got sick. I had COVID for 20 days. The programme was stopped for 20 days because, without me, the programme doesn't exist. I did the whole process by myself. Then, I developed the idea and automated the whole process so that it works without me," she added.

She also highlights that she faced newer challenges, including not having resources, applying to the flywheel AIR 1 programme, and facing rejection. Nonetheless, she continued to build newer versions of Shape and launched the coaching programme.

While she had over 400 applications, she could take in only 20. She did the first partnership with Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Programme. By December 2022, she was also awarded the startup label from Smart Capital, the national operator of Startup Tunisia.

According to Abid, by the end of 2022, Shape had three cohorts in the Shape your future programme and 20 people recruited by its partners. It garnered 30 partners, including two universities, one cohort in the highlight your skills programme with 20 candidates, and 350 candidates in progress for future cohorts.

"Our database contains over 1,000 people needing Shape, and this number is the real challenge for me. We also have partners in France and Canada,” she added.

Over the past few months, the OTF has been investing in several Tunisian startups, including Galactech, SgharToon, Wattnow, Seemba, and Avidea. It has also shown keen interest in Egyptian startups like Homzmart, SWVL, and Bekia.





