Hope Ventures, private investors invest $1.5M in YAS Holding and RestHero

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 05:06:25 GMT+0000
Hope Ventures, private investors invest $1.5M in YAS Holding and RestHero
Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund and the producer of Beban, an entrepreneurship TV show focused on Bahraini businesses. YAS Holding is a furniture manufacturer, while RestHero is a B2B SaaS solution company.
Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund and the producer of Beban, an entrepreneurship TV show, and other private investors have together invested $1.5 million in YAS Holding and RestHero.


Beban, an Arabic show, is focused on local Bahraini businesses and also invests in the businesses to help them grow regionally and internationally.


YAS Holding manufactures and supplies furniture, with a focus on closets and kitchens. The company was founded by Yasser Shuaib and Ali Al-Haddad. It raised $1.3 million from Hope Ventures and Infracorp's Majed Alkhan during the show.


RestHero is a B2B SaaS solution company that optimises sales through social media. It was founded by Dr Abdulla Alshimmari and Ahmed Khalifa. The startup raised $200K from Hope Ventures and Dr Khalid Al-Taweel, a Saudi investor and the co-founder of Riyadh Angel Investors.

1448 people loved this story

Bahrain's entrepreneurship show Beban pumps in $160K in two startups

Fajer Al Pachachi, General Manager, Hope Ventures, said the founders of YAS Holdings have built a strong foundation, with a presence in eight countries.


Infracorp's Majed said YAS, as a Bahraini company with a regional presence, has demonstrated sustainable traction over the years.


Commenting on RestHero, Fajer said Dr Khalid's expertise in technology will complement the company's developmental needs.


Dr Khalid said that, as an investor in over 50 emerging tech startups in the finance, health, and commercial sectors, he always looked for innovative solutions that are run by a distinguished team and contribute to solving existing problems.


The Hope Fund is a fund established by the decree of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supervised by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the king's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

