Investcorp launches $750M climate tech investment platform

Bahrain-based ﻿Investcorp﻿ has launched a $750-million climate solutions investment platform with plans to invest in companies in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia that support decarbonisation efforts, according to Wamda.

The platform plans to invest in 10-15 companies over the next four to five years, each with a funding round ranging between $50 million and $75 million, focusing on innovative products and technology to reduce global emissions.

Investcorp's co-chief executive, Kapoor, highlighted the Global South's disproportionate risk associated with climate change and the acute appeal and need for products and services in this region.

“Through our investment in these companies all over the world, we can help them lower their economic costs through accelerated growth and take them to the Global South at a much more affordable and attractive price point and therefore help the economies to mitigate the risk of climate change,” he said.

Investcorp, which has $50 billion in assets under management, aims to become net zero by 2050 and support companies with climate-friendly policies to decarbonise their operations, as Dubai hosts the COP28 climate conference and global discussions focus on decarbonisation technologies.

The company has invested in over 70 global companies in sectors such as technology, real estate, ecommerce, and infrastructure.

