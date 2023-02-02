Menu
iSono Health's ATUSA scanner wins Arab Health Innov8 competition

By Nikita Bameta
February 02, 2023
iSono Health's ATUSA scanner wins Arab Health Innov8 competition
iSono Health announced its collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel Health at Arab Health, where it will distribute its ATUSA scanner in 31 countries across the Global South.
iSono Health—the maker of an AI-driven portable and automated 3D breast ultrasound scanner (ATUSA)—has emerged as the winner of this year’s Arab Health Innov8 competition, among 24 other companies.


With this, the company has received a cash prize of $10,000.


iSono Health also announced its collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel Health at Arab Health, where it will distribute its ATUSA scanner in 31 countries across the global south.

Its ATUSA scanner automatically captures the entire breast volume, allowing for repeatable breast ultrasound imaging at the point of care without needing a trained ultrasound operator, the company said in a statement. It will enable physicians to avail of advanced 3D visualisation.

These scans take two minutes per breast and make breast imaging painless and convenient for patient and practitioner, said Maryam Ziaei, Founder and CEO of iSono Health.

The competition's finalists included Fitmedik, Lazarus 3D, Robot Dreams, and Sky Medical Technology.


Fitmedik is a one-stop solution for health systems that helps with real-time prevention, monitoring, management, and treatment of burnout. Lazarus 3D has developed 3D printing and advanced imaging analysis, which gives precise, physical organ replicas.


Robot Dreams is an AI-based software that helps with the early detection of cardiovascular diseases, while Sky Medical Technology's Geko device is a battery-powered disposable device worn at the knee, which increases venous arterial and microcirculatory blood flow.


Arab Health's event concluded today.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Suman Singh

