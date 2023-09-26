Kapture CX appoints Chandrakanth PS as AVP Sales for Middle East

﻿Kapture CX﻿, the SaaS-based customer experience platform, has onboarded Chandrakanth PS as AVP Sales for the Middle East.

Chandrakanth has 10 years of experience in international sales leadership, specialising in local business norms, etiquette, and laws. His expertise encompasses B2B sales, solution selling, strategic account development, SaaS sales, account management, portfolio expansion, and business planning, as per the release. He holds an MBA from Kaplan University, Singapore and previously served as the Associate Director of Sales at Locus.

"We've been growing well in the Middle East market and bringing Chandra on board will accelerate this journey significantly for us. His expertise in building and accelerating new geography expansion is a step in the right direction as we look to scale our solutions globally. We truly believe Chandra can help us drive leadership market share amongst enterprises in customer experience across the Middle East market,” Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-founder, Kapture CX commented.

In his new role, Chandrakanth will focus on the Middle East region, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Kenya.

Founded in 2014, Kapture CX offers a suite of solutions that streamline and automate customer support over various channels, including calls, email, chat, WhatsApp, and social media. Its AI engine, integrated with generative AI capabilities, summarises long communication threads with customers, providing agents with context and freeing customers from explaining themselves, saving time and effort.

Catering primarily to enterprise customers, the platform serves sectors including internet companies, retail (offline and online), travel, banking and financial services, and consumer durable companies.

Other than on-ground operations in five countries—the USA, the UAE, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India—Kapture CX serves a wide customer base across 18 countries, with a client list that includes prominent names like ﻿Meesho﻿﻿, ﻿Bigbasket﻿﻿, ﻿Tata 1MG﻿﻿, Reliance, Unilever, ITC, and others.

The Bengaluru-based startup last raised $4 million in a Series A funding round from ﻿Cactus Venture Partners﻿ in July 2023.





