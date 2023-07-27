Kapture CX raises $4M funding from Cactus Veture Parters

Bengaluru-based ﻿Kapture CX﻿, a SaaS-based customer support automation platform, has secured an investment of $4 million in an early growth stage venture capital funding round led by Cactus Venture Partners (CVP).

The newly-raised funds will be utilised by Kapture CX to expand its presence in international markets, enhance its product offerings, and bolster its team.

“We are very excited to partner with CVP for this fundraise. We are seeing a lot of demand from enterprises to enhance their customer experience. No one is happy with their customer support platform provider and large incumbents are struggling to meet the requirements of enterprise customers," said Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg, Co-founders of Kapture CX.

"The advent of general intelligence in Generative AI models has shaken up the industry. The tailwinds we have been experiencing in the large enterprise segment made us look for the right amount of capital to accelerate our growth trajectory. The bets we have placed on Gen AI capabilities and expansions in select international markets have paid off quite well. We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified," they added





Founded in 2014, Kapture CX's platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline and automate customer support over various channels, including call, email, chat, WhatsApp, and social media. Catering primarily to enterprise customers, the platform has carved a niche in key sectors such as Internet Companies, Retail (Offline and Online), Travel, Banking and Financial Services, and Consumer durable companies.

With on-ground operations in five countries--USA, UAE, Indonesia, Philippines, and India, Kapture CX serves a wide customer base across 18 countries, boasting a client list that includes prominent names like ﻿Meesho﻿, ﻿Bigbasket﻿, Tata ﻿1MG﻿, Reliance, Unilever, ITC, and others.