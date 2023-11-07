Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Just In

Khalifa Fund introduces new funding products for Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs

The launch of funding aims to stimulate business growth and innovation, support economic growth, create employment opportunities, and foster a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in the UAE.

Pooja Malik546 Stories
Khalifa Fund introduces new funding products for Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs

Tuesday November 07, 2023,

2 min Read

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has introduced seven medium-term interest-free loans to UAE National entrepreneurs in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, information communications technology, tourism, and manufacturing.

The funding products include Financing Business Operating Capital, which provides entrepreneurs with financial resources to cover daily operations; Financing Fixed Asset (vehicles and logistics), which offers up to 80% financing for new logistics assets; and Financing Fixed Asset (equipment and machinery), which offers up to 80% financing for new equipment or machinery.

The launch of funding aims to stimulate business growth and innovation, support economic growth, create employment opportunities, and foster a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in the UAE.

"We are extending our legacy as an enterprise development entity in the region and reiterating our commitment to supporting businesses across high-level and priority sector industries. By further boosting Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial ecosystem, we aim to cement the emirate's position as a thriving hotspot for innovation and entrepreneurship," Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said.

Its funding products include Financing Invoice Financing, Financing Advance Payment Guarantee (APG), Financing Ecommerce Inventory, and Financing AgriTech.

1145 people loved this story

UAE fintech NOW Money secures an undisclosed funding

Financing Invoice Financing allows businesses to receive up to 80% of trade receivables before they are due, while APG provides a guarantee to meet contractual obligations.

Financing Ecommerce Inventory enables business owners to prepare for peak seasons by providing immediate funding for 80% of finished goods.

Financing Agritech provides financial solutions for introducing advanced technologies in agribusiness.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5