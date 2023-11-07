Khalifa Fund introduces new funding products for Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has introduced seven medium-term interest-free loans to UAE National entrepreneurs in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, information communications technology, tourism, and manufacturing.

The funding products include Financing Business Operating Capital, which provides entrepreneurs with financial resources to cover daily operations; Financing Fixed Asset (vehicles and logistics), which offers up to 80% financing for new logistics assets; and Financing Fixed Asset (equipment and machinery), which offers up to 80% financing for new equipment or machinery.

The launch of funding aims to stimulate business growth and innovation, support economic growth, create employment opportunities, and foster a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in the UAE.

"We are extending our legacy as an enterprise development entity in the region and reiterating our commitment to supporting businesses across high-level and priority sector industries. By further boosting Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial ecosystem, we aim to cement the emirate's position as a thriving hotspot for innovation and entrepreneurship," Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said.

Its funding products include Financing Invoice Financing, Financing Advance Payment Guarantee (APG), Financing Ecommerce Inventory, and Financing AgriTech.

1145 people loved this story UAE fintech NOW Money secures an undisclosed funding

Financing Invoice Financing allows businesses to receive up to 80% of trade receivables before they are due, while APG provides a guarantee to meet contractual obligations.

Financing Ecommerce Inventory enables business owners to prepare for peak seasons by providing immediate funding for 80% of finished goods.

Financing Agritech provides financial solutions for introducing advanced technologies in agribusiness.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



