Kyrgyz Republic and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council aim to support women entrepreneurs

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 13:11:49 GMT+0000
Kyrgyz Republic and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council aim to support women entrepreneurs
The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council greeted a delegation from Women’s League of Central Asia, Kyrgyz Republic, to promote the development and diversification of economic and bilateral partnerships between women entrepreneurs between the two nations.
The Women's League of Central Asia - Kyrgyzstan Republic and The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council met to promote the development and diversification of economic and bilateral partnerships between the women entrepreneurs and founders of both the regions.


The meeting was attended by Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Business Woman Council, Noor Al Tamimi, member of the Abu Dhabi Business women council, and other representatives of the Abu Dhabi's private sector.


The delegation from the Republic included Elmira Bataeva, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Sharshekeev, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Asel Atabekova, Chairman of the Public Foundation - Women's League of Central of the Kyrgyz Repubic


“We would like to build on these strong relations by working together and exchanging knowledge and expertise to explore opportunities that establish the position of female entrepreneurs as major contributors to the economic growth," said Asma Al Fahim.


She added that they look forward to enhance the contribution of women entrepreneurs to the trade exchange between the two regions and will look to get a hold on key trade exchange and investment opportunities across tourism, culture, education and other industries.


Asel also said that women entrepreneurs will play a key role in growing the economy of Krygyzstan. The activities of the League is to assist women entrepreneurs in promoting projects and ideation.

