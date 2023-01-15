LuLu Exchange, Mercury partner to unveil WPS payroll solution

LuLu Exchange, a cross-border payments provider, has partnered with the UAE-based domestic payment network Mercury to unveil a digital native WPS (wage protection system) payroll solution called ‘Lulu Money Salary Card’.

This happens to be the UAE's first digital native WPS payroll solution, as per a press release shared by Zawya.

What does the card offer?

The card will provide an app-first payroll process and function as a digital WPS account. It is driven by NFC (near-field communication) short-range wireless technology.

Utilising it as a debit card, WPS account holders can make contactless payments at multiple outlets and digitally transfer money.

The card will be integrated with the users' salary account on LuLu Money. This will help users maintain control over their expenditure, added the release.

They will also be able to transfer money via LuLu Money, set card usage limits, check their account balance, reset PIN number/code, download statements, as well as transaction history, and block and/or replace their card.





LuLu Money can be used to transfer money to over 140 countries across the globe. LuLu Exhange has 91 branches across the UAE and over 250 branches worldwide.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]