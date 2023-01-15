Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

LuLu Exchange, Mercury partner to unveil WPS payroll solution

By Nikita Bameta
January 15, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 15 2023 07:23:28 GMT+0000
LuLu Exchange, Mercury partner to unveil WPS payroll solution
Lulu Money Salary Card will provide an app-first payroll process and function as a digital WPS account. Utilising it as a debit card, the WPS account holders can make contactless payments.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

LuLu Exchange, a cross-border payments provider, has partnered with the UAE-based domestic payment network Mercury to unveil a digital native WPS (wage protection system) payroll solution called ‘Lulu Money Salary Card’.

This happens to be the UAE's first digital native WPS payroll solution, as per a press release shared by Zawya.

What does the card offer?

The card will provide an app-first payroll process and function as a digital WPS account. It is driven by NFC (near-field communication) short-range wireless technology.

Utilising it as a debit card, WPS account holders can make contactless payments at multiple outlets and digitally transfer money.

The card will be integrated with the users' salary account on LuLu Money. This will help users maintain control over their expenditure, added the release.

They will also be able to transfer money via LuLu Money, set card usage limits, check their account balance, reset PIN number/code, download statements, as well as transaction history, and block and/or replace their card.


LuLu Money can be used to transfer money to over 140 countries across the globe. LuLu Exhange has 91 branches across the UAE and over 250 branches worldwide.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai Oncocare Centre gets $10M Series A funding from Tata Capital Healthcare Fund

These 5 startups are propelling India’s spacetech ecosystem

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

[Funding alert] Accel Partners leads Rs 27 Cr pre-Series A round in debt resolution startup Credgenics

Daily Capsule
Treat yourself to Lohri feasts
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

GeM commemorates success of women entrepreneurs on its portal

Mumbai Oncocare Centre gets $10M Series A funding from Tata Capital Healthcare Fund

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches Geospatial Hackathon to promote innovation

Passion, perspective, perseverance—Chitra Santhe artists on their creative journeys in art

Treat yourself to Lohri feasts

MFIs to play leading role in India's economic growth: Study