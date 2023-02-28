Menu
Masar Energy and Water Management wins Khalifa Fund's entrepreneurship programme

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 07:44:28 GMT+0000
Masar Energy and Water Management wins Khalifa Fund's entrepreneurship programme
Masar Energy and Water Management provides water management and clean energy solutions for sustainable farming practices.
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced Masar Energy and Water Management as the winner of its nine-month-long 'CEO Program, Agritech Edition'.


Masar Energy and Water Management team comprises of Abdulh Al Rmithi, Bader Al Otaibi, and Abdulhamid Al Zedjali.


The programme is aimed at cultivating entrepreneurship and innovation skills to build and grow agri-foodtech ventures in Abu Dhabi, said a statement released by the company.

Masar Energy and Water Management provides water management and clean energy solutions for sustainable farming practices and enhancing agricultural productivity.

This Dubai-based bootstrapped firm is building a one-stop platform for lending

The CEO programme is designed to provide government employees an opportunity to develop practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills, knowledge, and tools to build and grow their own agri-foodtech ventures.

It is operated by Stratecis, a consulting, design, and innovation company, and supported by industry experts, partners, and investors who offer guidance and support to help participants develop viable solutions and form co-founding teams.

Founded in 2007, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

