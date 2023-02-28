Masar Energy and Water Management wins Khalifa Fund's entrepreneurship programme

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced Masar Energy and Water Management as the winner of its nine-month-long 'CEO Program, Agritech Edition'.





Masar Energy and Water Management team comprises of Abdulh Al Rmithi, Bader Al Otaibi, and Abdulhamid Al Zedjali.





The programme is aimed at cultivating entrepreneurship and innovation skills to build and grow agri-foodtech ventures in Abu Dhabi, said a statement released by the company.

Masar Energy and Water Management provides water management and clean energy solutions for sustainable farming practices and enhancing agricultural productivity.

The CEO programme is designed to provide government employees an opportunity to develop practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills, knowledge, and tools to build and grow their own agri-foodtech ventures.

It is operated by Stratecis, a consulting, design, and innovation company, and supported by industry experts, partners, and investors who offer guidance and support to help participants develop viable solutions and form co-founding teams.

Founded in 2007, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).





