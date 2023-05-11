MBZUAI, OurCrowd Arabia collaborate to foster AI advancement in UAE

Abu Dhabi-based OurCrowd Arabia—a subsidiary of OurCrowd Israel—signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week with Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Abu Dhabi.

This MoU outlines several initiatives to accelerate the growth of an AI technology ecosystem on the MBZUAI campus, including the creation of a venture capital investment fund to attract local and global AI tech companies to scale up globally from Abu Dhabi.

Other initiatives include partnering with the government and associated institutions for innovation in the AI ecosystem and providing internships and job opportunities for graduates, as per an official press release.

It will also develop a strategic collaboration between MBZUAI and Integrated Data Intelligence (IDI) Limited, OurCrowd’s AI subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, on research projects in applied AI technologies across industries.

"This partnership creates a mechanism for incubating startups and creating local opportunities for the university’s pipeline of talent," said Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, MBZUAI.

"We will encourage funding to enable AI startups to scale up in the UAE’s capital, help to develop and commercialise AI research and provide exciting opportunities in the field for young AI talent, including graduates and researchers from MBZUAI.”

Graduate research university MBZUAI was established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as a part of the country's strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



