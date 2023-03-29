Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Saudi-Arabia based media group SRMG launches corporate VC arm

The VC arm, SRMG Ventures, will back early-stage companies centred around digital media, media creation, media enablers, and tools.

Nikita Bameta307 Stories
Saudi-Arabia based media group SRMG launches corporate VC arm

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

1 min Read

Saudi Arabia-based media group SRMG has launched its corporate venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures.

The corporate VC arm will back early-stage companies that are centred around digital media, media creation, media enablers, and tools, comprising generative artificial intelligence, immersive and interactive entertainment, said a statement shared by Wamda.

Initially, the VC arm will target investments from seed to Series B stage, the statement read.

The aim is to support and empower regional talent and entrepreneurs. With SRMG Ventures, SRMG will be provided with direct access to innovative technologies, new media talent as well as content creators. SRMG will also look to expand its media portfolio, facilitate its penetration into newer markets, and diversify its business offerings, said the statement.

1629 people loved this story

YouTube’s Steve Chen looks to replicate Valley-like ecosystem in markets like Saudi Arabia and Taiwan

The VC firm has aannounced inaugural investments and collaborations with Saudi Arabia-based Telfaz11 and US-based VUZ.

Telfaz11 is a creative media studio that specialises in locally relevant entertainment content. VUZ is a virtual reality-enabled social media application that facilitates users to engage with 360-degree videos to provide immersive realism.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech unicorn CRED's FY21 revenue jumps 170X but losses deepen due to higher ad spends

Process and product innovation are key to revolutionise access to finance: Rajesh Bansal of RBIH

How BharatPe floundered a $100M banking opportunity

Tiger Global-backed Scaler enters UG education space with its School of Technology

Daily Capsule
Freshworks' back-to-office call
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apple Introduces Apple Pay Later: Interest-Free Payment Plan for Users

Unacademy separates coding platform CodeChef as independent firm

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

Kunal Shah's Delta 4 Unlocks Potential: AI-Efficiency Merge