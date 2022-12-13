Medlab Middle East, MENA's medical laboratory exhibition and congress, said it has sold out two months ahead of the show. The event, which is expecting more than 20,000 visitors, is returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, from February 6 to 9, 2023.





In a press note, Medlab Middle East organiser Informa Markets revealed that the number of exhibition halls has increased from four to six, with a total of 31,000 sq. m of space. Over 350 new exhibitors have been confirmed, taking the total number to over 700, with 180 countries participating in the congress.





According to the press release, this denotes a 100% increase in the the event. In addition, international pavilions have also seen a jump from 11 to 14.





This year's theme will be 'Paving the Way for Technological Advancements and Sustainability in Laboratory Medicine’. In line with the same, multiple exhibitors will be showcasing the latest product ranges in areas including disposables, imaging, IT systems, and medical equipment, among others.





Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “It has been an incredible year of growth for the medical laboratory industry and Medlab Middle East. This year, we will welcome 650 exhibitors from 180 countries, many of whom are making their debut at the event by highlighting the latest technological advances in the market.





“We also welcome back several of our Asian counterparts who have been unable to travel due to restrictions in their home countries, as well as stalwarts of the event--Abbott, Biomerieux, Beckman Coulter, Randox, illumina, bioMérieux, Randox, and Mindray, among others," he added.

Medlab Middle East has also announced the launch of its Hosted Buyer programme. The programme will match exhibitors with senior decision-makers from the healthcare industry. The show floor will also include seminars and workshops designed to allow visitors to learn first-hand about the latest medical laboratory innovations from exhibitors.





The newly-launched Labpreneur competition has been created for all promising diagnostic company start-ups to pitch innovative ideas regarding laboratory market to a panel of experts who will announce the winner on the exhibition’s final day.





The Medlab Middle East Congress will also return, providing education and solutions to advance laboratory skills and improve laboratory functions to over 5,000 conference delegates. The congress will host 12 conferences, featuring 130+ local and international speakers.





As per the release, this year's conference includes eight core lab conference tracks​, with a further four new additions addressing Point of Care Testing (POCT), Tech Advances and Clinical Impact, New trends in laboratory medicine, Quality Management in the Lab, and Sustainability in the Lab.





For the first time, Medlab Middle East will also showcase a new Entertainment zone–The Village, situated outside Za'abeel Hall 6.