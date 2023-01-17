Menu
Medlab Middle East to showcase latest in-vitro diagnostics tech

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 17, 2023
Medlab Middle East to showcase latest in-vitro diagnostics tech
The exhibition and congress, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will have over 700 exhibitors from 180 countries.
Medlab Middle East, MENA's medical laboratory exhibition and congress to be held from February 6 to 9, will showcase and discuss the latest technologies in the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) market.


The 22nd edition of the event, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will have over 700 exhibitors from 180 countries and 5,000 delegates. It will offer solutions and education to improve laboratory skills and functions, said a note.


Medlab is run by Informa Markets, which connects buyers and sellers and supports business and trade in specialist markets. 


Development in analytics, user-friendliness and individualised patient treatment are driving advancement in the IVD market, said Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director, Informa Markets.


"Medical device manufacturers are working to broaden the range of available IVD technologies and create new products by utilising point-of-care, liquid biopsies, molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and internet of things," he said.

1714 people loved this story

Medlab Middle East expecting over 20,000 visitors for its 22nd edition

The IVD market in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) was worth $7.43 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% till 2027 to reach $10.03 billion, according to research by Market Data Forecast.


Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar will be the main drivers of this growth in the region due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, adoption of latest technological advancements, and increasing government initiatives, the research said.


The IVD market has seen the development of advanced cutting-edge devices, which allow for quick, precise and error-free diagnostics in detecting, curing, treating and preventing disease and other conditions, said the research. The uptake of such devices surged during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increase in point-of-care testing and molecular diagnostics.


Medlab Middle East will showcase a wide range of new products in the IVD market, including next-generation sequencing tests, which can scan a person’s DNA to detect genomic settings, said the note.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

