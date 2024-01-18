Talent discovery platform Unstop partners with hrtech

Menu
Thursday January 18, 2024,

New Delhi-based Unstop, a talent discovery, community engagement and hiring platform, has partnered with Singapore-based HR tech and analyst firm, hrtech, to discover and nurture early talent in the Middle East.

The alliance aims to provide a solution for engaging and hiring early talent, bridging the gap between emerging talent and the region's growing business sector. The collaboration involves early talent, colleges, and recruiters.

"We are set to change how the Middle East discovers and nurtures early talent, aligning with our vision to provide innovative and localised solutions," said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder of Unstop.

Founded by Ankit Aggarwal as Dare2Compete, ﻿Unstop﻿ has evolved from a competition platform to a platform for talent discovery, community engagement, and hiring students and freshers. The startup aims to provides opportunities for individuals to learn, upskill, showcase skills, gain CV points, and unlock their potential.

Unstop claims to have 8 million users, 3 million active users, and 47 million monthly page views.

QSR franchise Chai Sutta Cafe expands its footprint in Dubai

hrtech is a provider of HR tech solutions and analyst services, focusing on workplace and workforce transformations in Asia and the Middle East. It offers services such as academy, advisory and consulting, marketplace solutions, and talent on-demand.


Edited by Swetha Kannan

