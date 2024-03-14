MoEngage, Artefact MENA team up for AI- and data-driven solutions

Customer engagement platform ﻿Moengage﻿ has entered into a partnership with data consultancy, AI technology and marketing services provider Artefact MENA. The collaboration aims to help global businesses use AI- and data-driven strategies.

With this partnership, Artefact is now a part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner programme, which aims to assist brands in accelerating their growth.

MoEngage's AI-powered functionalities, Sherpa and Merlin AI, will use Artefact's data consulting and marketing expertise to optimise data usage for growth and ROI. This partnership aims to offer consumer brands a unified approach to data analysis and decision-making, backed by AI-powered insights.

"At MoEngage, we have always advocated for data-driven decision-making and strategising. At the core of our innovative offerings, be it AI-enabled insights or campaign optimisation, is the innate drive to help brands become more and more consumer-centric," said Sanjay Kupae, Head of Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage.

Artefact is a global consulting firm which specialises in data transformation and marketing, offering data-driven solutions based on deep data science and AI technologies. It has over 1,500 employees in 20 countries and partners with 1,000 clients.

“This strategic partnership with MoEngage, marks a pivotal moment in advancing customer engagement and data-driven marketing strategies. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results and foster sustainable growth for our clients,” said Rahul Arya, CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA.

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform with over 1,500 global brands as clients. It provides marketers with insights into customer behaviour and enables them to engage with customers across channels.

Operating in 13 countries, MoEngage powers digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers.

