Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

MoEngage, Artefact MENA team up for AI- and data-driven solutions

The collaboration aims to help global businesses use AI- and data-driven strategies to optimise data usage for growth and ROI.

Pooja Malik648 Stories
MoEngage, Artefact MENA team up for AI- and data-driven solutions

Thursday March 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Customer engagement platform ﻿Moengage﻿ has entered into a partnership with data consultancy, AI technology and marketing services provider Artefact MENA. The collaboration aims to help global businesses use AI- and data-driven strategies.

With this partnership, Artefact is now a part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner programme, which aims to assist brands in accelerating their growth.

MoEngage's AI-powered functionalities, Sherpa and Merlin AI, will use Artefact's data consulting and marketing expertise to optimise data usage for growth and ROI. This partnership aims to offer consumer brands a unified approach to data analysis and decision-making, backed by AI-powered insights.

"At MoEngage, we have always advocated for data-driven decision-making and strategising. At the core of our innovative offerings, be it AI-enabled insights or campaign optimisation, is the innate drive to help brands become more and more consumer-centric," said Sanjay Kupae, Head of Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage.

1085 people loved this story

How ClearTax is transforming compliance solutions in the GCC

Artefact is a global consulting firm which specialises in data transformation and marketing, offering data-driven solutions based on deep data science and AI technologies. It has over 1,500 employees in 20 countries and partners with 1,000 clients.

“This strategic partnership with MoEngage, marks a pivotal moment in advancing customer engagement and data-driven marketing strategies. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results and foster sustainable growth for our clients,” said Rahul Arya, CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA.

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform with over 1,500 global brands as clients. It provides marketers with insights into customer behaviour and enables them to engage with customers across channels.

Operating in 13 countries, MoEngage powers digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel

3

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

4

Edtech

BYJU'S auditors liable for gross negligence: ICAI

5

News

Govt cracks down on 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene content