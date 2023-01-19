Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment to focus on Asia

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 07:30:37 GMT+0000
Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment to focus on Asia
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO, Mubadala, said the fund sees investment opportunities in China, India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co aims to focus on investments in Asia, as China recovers from the pandemic and the Indian economy grows.


In an interview with Bloomberg Television at Davos, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO, ﻿Mubadala﻿, said the fund expects China to make a strong recovery this year. The fund also sees investment opportunities in India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia.


Khaldoon said the fund's portfolio is underinvested in the economies of India and Korea and Mubadala will now look closely at these countries. The fund already has a strong investment team in China.


The $284-billion fund is looking to invest in technology, venture capital, energy transition, software, short- and medium-term credit, and digital infrastructure globally.


Khaldoon said the current mood is that of cautious optimism; while there are headwinds, the environment is not so bad, he said.


Despite the overall slowdown in investments in the global markets, sovereign wealth funds from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region have been actively investing in global startups in the past two years. 


In 2021 and 2022, GCC-based sovereign wealth funds cumulatively made 88 deals, amounting to $35.81 billion, according to YourStory Research data. In 2022, US-based startups were their favourites, receiving $3.8 billion, across 14 deals. These were followed by startups in Saudi Arabia, which garnered $2.78 billion from four deals. UK startups raised $1.96 billion across five deals, while Indian firms grabbed $995 million from three deals. 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes at OTPless
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 19, 2023)

Android dominance: SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

Ritesh Agarwal partners Naropa to give personal grants to four startups

PhonePe, Breathe Well-being, Gullak, and others raise capital