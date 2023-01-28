Menu
Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare to showcase AI-driven solutions at Arab Health 2023

By Nikita Bameta
January 28, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 06:34:41 GMT+0000
Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare to showcase AI-driven solutions at Arab Health 2023
The event, which is going to be held from January 30 to February 2, 2023, is aimed at strengthening healthcare intelligence and facilitating global expansion to tackle critical healthcare challenges.
Mubadala Health, an integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi-based AI healthtech company, G42 Healthcare, will be showcasing artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions at Arab Health 2023, a healthcare event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.


These solutions are centred around therapeutics, diagnostics, advanced omics, digital health, and patient care. They are aimed at strengthening healthcare intelligence and facilitating global expansion to tackle critical healthcare challenges.


This year, the theme of the event is ‘How Are You Doing, Tomorrow?’ and will be held from January 30 to February 2.

Mubadala Health will also announce details on its upcoming geographic expansion that is driven by regional healthcare partnerships. This comprises of facilities such as Mubadala Health Dubai, which provides access to a western-board certified medical team aimed at providing international standard care for UAE residents, as well as residents of the broader region, closer to home.

Experts from the two entities will highlight healthcare related emerging technology trends in panels as well deliberations. Speakers from Mubadala Health will be participating in panels including “The Growing Role of Technology in Healthcare: Abu Dhabi’s Healthcare Transformation” and “Sustainability in the Healthcare Sector from an Environmental and Human Perspective”.

G42 Healthcare is also positioned as the platinum sponsor of the Future Healthcare Summit. The summit will take place on February 2, 2023, along the sidelines of Arab Health, at the Museum of the Future. At the summit, the team will exhibit healthcare transformation solutions.


Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare had announced a merger last year in October to establish a first-of-its-kind healthcare company.


Those interested in learning about G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health’s upcoming announcements and participation at the event, can visit Hall 6 during the event at Dubai World Trade Centre.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Megha Reddy

