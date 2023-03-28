Menu
Just In

NEOM launches accelerator for entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

The programme will begin with an intensive two-day entrepreneurial boot camp on May 28 where 150 entrepreneurs will receive training in different topics like building a business, understanding customers, and attracting investors.

Pooja Rajkumari387 Stories
NEOM launches accelerator for entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday March 28, 2023,

1 min Read

Saudi Arabia's NEOM city launched a new accelerator programme Seven Senses to promote entrepreneurship in the NEOM and Tabuk region. This programme would support SMEs, professionals, innovators, and businesses.

The accelerator programme is open to all sectors, however, some of them would receive greater attention, according to a report by Fast Company Middle East. These include perfumery, pottery, jewellery, clothing, skincare, tourism, arts and culture, and public service, among others.

This is DaveAI: A virtual sales bot wrapped in metaverse-like tech making buying easy in India, Middle East

Participating entrepreneurs will be required to present their concepts and proposals to a panel of experts.

The programme will begin with an intensive two-day entrepreneurial boot camp on May 28 where 150 entrepreneurs will receive training in different topics like building a business, understanding customers, and attracting investors.

The accelerator would conclude with a trial day in Tabuk. After the end of the programme, participants will get access to NEOM's entrepreneurial opportunities, the report said.

An educational training programme in Arabic led by local and international experts in entrepreneurship will also be launched.

The last date to apply for the programme is May 14, which will be held virtually for ten weeks from May to August.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

