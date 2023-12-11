QSR franchise Chai Sutta Cafe expands its footprint in Dubai

Chai Sutta Cafe, a QSR-based tea chain, has opened its latest outlet in Dubai, with aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and collaborate with local authorities.

Founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, Indore-based Chai Sutta Cafe is a tea chain cafe that offers a variety of freshly brewed chai and other beverages, catering to tea lovers. Beyond tea, it also serves burgers, pasta, Maggie, pizzas, and sandwiches.

"The addition of our Dubai outlet marks an important chapter in the Chai Sutta Cafe story, as we continue our journey of bringing people together over the simple joy of a cup of chai. We aim to share our exceptional tea blends and the inviting ambience that Chai Sutta Cafe is known for with the people of this region." Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder and CEO of Chai Sutta Cafe.

1320 people loved this story Dubai-based greentech startup Wize raises $16M

Chai Sutta Cafe, with over 550 outlets in India, produces 4.5 lakh kulhad teas daily and generates a turnover of over 150 crores.

It also supports local communities by creating employment opportunities and serving tea in traditional kulhad cups, supporting nearly 500 potter families.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



