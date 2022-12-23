Nigma Galaxy, Aldar partner to broaden reach of esports in UAE

MENA esports organisation Nigma Galaxy has announced a multi-year partnership with Aldar, a real estate developer and manager in Abu Dhabi, to enhance the UAE's gaming and esports communities through talent development and community engagement.





Aldar and Nigma Galaxy will collaborate to explore the inclusion of gaming spaces within Aldar's upcoming residential communities, said a statement. They will also develop a Nigma Galaxy esports training facility for players.





A range of training programmes and internship opportunities will be offered to develop the next generation of gaming and esports talent, said the statement. The opportunities include nurturing competitive gamers and providing insight into how to run a business within the gaming industry.





Nigma Galaxy will also establish a series of after-school esports workshops at Aldar Education schools across the UAE, according to the statement.

Once the development is complete, Aldar will enable Nigma Galaxy to access its full real estate portfolio, including spaces to host esports competitions, and provide accommodation for Nigma Galaxy players and player training facilities at Yas Mall and Saadiyat Grove.





Nigma Galaxy has produced an in-game activation within Minecraft, bringing Aldar’s flagship Saadiyat Grove development to life in the game.

In 2020, Nigma Galaxy signed an agreement with Etihad Airways to offer players a premium experience when they travel to ensure they arrive relaxed and energised ahead of a tournament, said the statement.