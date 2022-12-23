Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Nigma Galaxy, Aldar partner to broaden reach of esports in UAE

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 23, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 23 2022 06:51:35 GMT+0000
Nigma Galaxy, Aldar partner to broaden reach of esports in UAE
The two entities will collaborate to explore the inclusion of gaming spaces within Aldar's upcoming residential communities, said a statement. They will also develop an esports training facility for players.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

MENA esports organisation Nigma Galaxy has announced a multi-year partnership with Aldar, a real estate developer and manager in Abu Dhabi, to enhance the UAE's gaming and esports communities through talent development and community engagement.


Aldar and Nigma Galaxy will collaborate to explore the inclusion of gaming spaces within Aldar's upcoming residential communities, said a statement. They will also develop a Nigma Galaxy esports training facility for players.


A range of training programmes and internship opportunities will be offered to develop the next generation of gaming and esports talent, said the statement. The opportunities include nurturing competitive gamers and providing insight into how to run a business within the gaming industry.


Nigma Galaxy will also establish a series of after-school esports workshops at Aldar Education schools across the UAE, according to the statement.

1603 people loved this story

Dubai-based edtech startup Educatly wants to be the LinkedIn for higher education


Once the development is complete, Aldar will enable Nigma Galaxy to access its full real estate portfolio, including spaces to host esports competitions, and provide accommodation for Nigma Galaxy players and player training facilities at Yas Mall and Saadiyat Grove.


Nigma Galaxy has produced an in-game activation within Minecraft, bringing Aldar’s flagship Saadiyat Grove development to life in the game.

1139 people loved this story

A lookback at the top funded foodtech startups in the GCC region


In 2020, Nigma Galaxy signed an agreement with Etihad Airways to offer players a premium experience when they travel to ensure they arrive relaxed and energised ahead of a tournament, said the statement.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Data science startup Tredence raises $175M in Series B from Advent International

Flipkart completes full separation of PhonePe

Karnataka Cabinet okays startup policy for 2022-27

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 23, 2022)

Daily Capsule
Decoding Web3 for 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 23, 2022)

Flipkart completes full separation of PhonePe

Data science startup Tredence raises $175M in Series B from Advent International

Venture debt: A window of opportunity to propel India’s growth journey

PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr

Karnataka Cabinet okays startup policy for 2022-27