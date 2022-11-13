Menu
Noon to build UAE’s largest fulfilment centre, create 6,000 jobs

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 04:27:20 GMT+0000
Spanning around 252,000 square metres, the fulfilment centre will be built at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi. It is scheduled to open in 2024
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Dubai-based online marketplace Noon have signed an agreement to build the UAE's largest fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi. This is set to create 6,000 jobs and will cater to the country's ecommerce industry.


Spanning around 252,000 square metres, the complex will be built at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad). It is scheduled to open in 2024, as reported by The National News.

The centre also aims to enable entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium enterprises to capitalise on Noon’s platform.

Noon's fulfilment centre will feature new automation technology for storage, material movement and sorting, which aims to speed up the delivery of products across the UAE. The statement said it will also act as a hub to service Noon's other smaller units.

The ecommerce sector in the country is projected to grow by 60% from 2021 to more than $8 billion by 2025, as consumers across the region continue to shift towards online retail, according to Euromonitor International.


Fulfilment centres have been central to the operations of ecommerce companies. Unlike ordinary warehouses that only store products for distribution later, fulfilment centres temporarily hold items that are meant to be packed and delivered to customers faster.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

