Dubai-based SoftConstruct announces the launch of NFT stores

Tech developer and service provider, Softconstruct has announced the opening of two physical NFT art stores in Dubai, UAE. As per a report by Zawya, the opening date is right around the corner.





The launch has been implemented by Fastex, a Web 3.0-driven ecosystem powered by SoftConstruct.





Vigen Badalyan, the co-founder of SoftConstruct said that the visitors to the soon-to-be-opening NFT stores will feature exclusive real-life NFT art experience. The stores will supply limited edition offers and other merchandise by the artists in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.





The products will reportedly offer advancements in sustainable design. A team of qualified specialists will help with discovery, engagement, and delivery.





The stores have been designed on the basis of 'hubs'. The company aims to create a learning experience for the customers, so they can get familiarised with Web3, NFTs, products, and services offered on the spot.





They will be able to try out, and ask questions at the Fast desk so as to promote face-to-face support for customers from professionals specially trained and certified by Softconstruct.





All NFTs that will be sold at the stores will be pieces of art and not digital representations of value that may be digitally traded, transferred, or used as an exchange or payment tool or for investment purposes, added the report. The NFTs will therefore neither be digitally offered nor traded through a virtual asset platform.