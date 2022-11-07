Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

OPEC fund to launch new climate action at COP-27

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 07:25:40 GMT+0000
OPEC fund to launch new climate action at COP-27
The Arab Coordination Group (ACG), a group consisting of 10 development financial institutes that includes the OPEC fund, will unveil a multibillion dollar package which will help support developing economies' with energy transition, increase climate resilience and promote energy security.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The OPEC Fund for International Development said it will be launching new climate action at the UN Climate Conference COP27 at Sharm El-Sheikh. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG), a group consisting of 10 development financial institutes that includes the OPEC fund, will unveil a multibillion dollar package which will help support developing economies' with energy transition, increase climate resilience and promote energy security, a statement from the OPEC said.


This ACG package will be for the period between 2022 and 2030. This new facility will adopt the existing OPEC fund's Climate Action Plan which has committed to increase climate financing by 40% of new financing by 2030.


"Our goal now must be to get things back on track for development. We must use COP27 to strengthen international cooperation so that we can maximise impact in a sustainable way for all partner countries," said OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. Alkhalife is also leading the instiution's delegation at COP27.


The note add that the fund will also roll out its Climate Finance and Energy Innovation Hub. This will be a joint facility with the United Nations Capital Development Fund and Sustainable Energy For All and will provide support for clean and affordable energy in developing nations, starting with Madagascar. It is setting aside $100 million for this fund.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ride an EV without buying one

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

Large scale layoffs coming at Facebook's parent company Meta: report

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022

Greencell receives $55 million financing from leading DFI’S ADB, AIIB

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

[Funding roundup] Assert AI, Dhiway, Sanfe, Meeraq raise capital