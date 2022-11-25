Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Phoenix Group, Cypher Capital announce new ventures, partnerships, investments

By Nikita Bameta
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 12:54:33 GMT+0000
Phoenix Group, Cypher Capital announce new ventures, partnerships, investments
Cypher Capital Group Chairman Bill Qian and Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary announced a new $200 million dollar fund which will focus on infrastructure and middleware investments in Web3.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Phoenix Group and ﻿Cypher Capital﻿, VC firms located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held a gala event and announced new partnerships, ventures, and investments this evening.


Cypher Capital is a UAE-based multi-strategy crypto investment firm covering venture capital, public markets, nodes, mining, etc.


Opening the gala, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, announced a new partnership with Kevin O’Leary and O’Leary Financial Group for Cypher Capital, along with plans to launch Fenix Games—a Web3-based gaming platform.


He also announced the group’s latest $1.5 million investment in Rekt Studios. In his closing remarks, he affirmed that despite the recent challenges in the crypto sphere, Cypher Capital Group remained optimistic and bullish about the future of Web3 and blockchain projects.

1444 people loved this story

UAE shoppers can save an additional AED 500M this holiday season: Report

Representatives from Fenix Games and Rekt took part in a series of fireside chats to lay out their vision.


Rudy Koch, Co-founder, Fenix Games commented, “With the transition from retail to free-to-play, we saw the democratisation of access, resulting in the addition of billions of new gamers and over $150 billion in revenue last year alone. With Web 3.0, not only are we able to include players and creators in the value chain of games, but through blockchain-driven digital asset economies we can further enhance engagement and open new revenue streams for developers.”


Commenting on the roadmap of Rekt Studios to develop a gaming ecosystem with “Unseen”, Co-founder and COO Alex Peterson said, ”We are really excited to unveil Unseen for maybe the first time in public. Here among so many influential and inspiring people, it is a true honour to talk about our fully immersive, decentralised virtual ecosystem. This project is centered around gaming and real-world utilities, and it is a platform built by the people for the people.”


Later, Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital Group, sat down in a fireside chat with the Canadian businessman, entrepreneur, and television personality, Kevin O’Leary. They announced a new $200 million dollar fund which will focus on infrastructure and middleware investments in the Web3 space.

Bill Qian elaborated, “This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of investment by taking our strong joint experience and track record in Web3 investment and focusing on the incredible opportunities that are arising in the field of infrastructure and middleware on an almost daily basis. There are abundant opportunities available, and the creation of this fund will serve to capitalise on those opportunities and give best-in-class technology partners a boost and an opportunity to grow.”

Closing the event, Bijan Alizadeh, Chairman of Phoenix Group, said “The value proposition for consumers at the heart of Web3—one that unifies data, functionality, and value, and in doing so, creates opportunities for new and more efficient forms of applications and asset ownership—is a powerful one.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

Key marketing trends of 2022 that will shape D2C ecommerce

The startup spreading smiles with miniature versions of humans and pets

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

Here’s what the future of work will look like