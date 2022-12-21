Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

New report calls for greater digital inclusion in MENA region

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 13:24:26 GMT+0000
New report calls for greater digital inclusion in MENA region
According to the latest report by PwC Middle East, the digital gap in the region despite leveraging digital technologies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A report by PwC Middle East revealed that the digital gap in the MENA region continues to exist despite significant strides towards digital inclusion.


In its report Bridging the digital gap: The state of digital inclusion in the MENA region, the region scored slightly lower than the worldwide average for digital inclusion than North America and Europe, according to a Roland Berger study that examined 80 countries to track the rate of digital inclusion.

Digital inclusion was measured across four key metrics—willingness to adopt a digital lifestyle, ability to understand digital tools and procedures, affordability of digital access, and accessibility to digital equipment, according to a report by Fast Company.
1373 people loved this story

Top-funded fintech companies in the Middle East in 2022

The findings

Egypt emerged on top among the countries that are making significant strides towards digital inclusion. It has been focusing on improving accessibility, enhancing mobile data availability and coverage infrastructure, and enhancing affordability.


Similar efforts were also adopted by Morocco and Tunisia.


Particularly in middle- and low-income countries, challenges to digital inclusivity include gender, economic and digital privacy issues, and limited connectivity in certain rural areas.


The GDP of the region would increase by at least 46% over 30 years due to digital inclusion, with a benefit of close to $300 billion expected in the first year alone. A survey from the report also predicted that over the next 30 years. Adoption of digital technology would result in the number of women participating in labour doubling from 40 million to 80 million, and that frictional unemployment would decrease from 10% to 7% over six years to zero within sixteen.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech

BYJU’S denies allegation of buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital