New report calls for greater digital inclusion in MENA region

A report by PwC Middle East revealed that the digital gap in the MENA region continues to exist despite significant strides towards digital inclusion.





In its report Bridging the digital gap: The state of digital inclusion in the MENA region, the region scored slightly lower than the worldwide average for digital inclusion than North America and Europe, according to a Roland Berger study that examined 80 countries to track the rate of digital inclusion.

Digital inclusion was measured across four key metrics—willingness to adopt a digital lifestyle, ability to understand digital tools and procedures, affordability of digital access, and accessibility to digital equipment, according to a report by Fast Company.

The findings

Egypt emerged on top among the countries that are making significant strides towards digital inclusion. It has been focusing on improving accessibility, enhancing mobile data availability and coverage infrastructure, and enhancing affordability.





Similar efforts were also adopted by Morocco and Tunisia.





Particularly in middle- and low-income countries, challenges to digital inclusivity include gender, economic and digital privacy issues, and limited connectivity in certain rural areas.





The GDP of the region would increase by at least 46% over 30 years due to digital inclusion, with a benefit of close to $300 billion expected in the first year alone. A survey from the report also predicted that over the next 30 years. Adoption of digital technology would result in the number of women participating in labour doubling from 40 million to 80 million, and that frictional unemployment would decrease from 10% to 7% over six years to zero within sixteen.