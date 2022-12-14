Cybersecurity startup Synk raises $196.5M led by Qatar Investment Authority

Boston-headquartered cybersecurity startup Synk has raised Series G funding of $196.5 million led by the Qatar Investment Authority.





With this funding, Synk will look at product innovation through which the team is looking at expansion both organically and inorganically. The startup is also looking at strategic acquisitions, said a note published by Zawya.





The round also saw participation from investors like G Squared, Evolution Equity Partners, and Irving Investors. Existing investors Tiger Global, Sands Capital, and Boldstart Ventures also participated in this round of funding.





The startup was previously valued at $8.5 billion.





Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA said in a press note: “We’re confident that Snyk’s proven approach positions the company for a successful future and is aligned with QIA’s track record of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy.”





