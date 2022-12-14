Menu
Cybersecurity startup Synk raises $196.5M led by Qatar Investment Authority

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 04:18:18 GMT+0000
Cybersecurity startup Synk raises $196.5M led by Qatar Investment Authority
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the GCC country's sovereign wealth fund with assets valued at around $450 billion, led a $196.5 million Series G funding round in Snyk, a cybersecurity startup.
Boston-headquartered cybersecurity startup Synk has raised Series G funding of $196.5 million led by the Qatar Investment Authority.


With this funding, Synk will look at product innovation through which the team is looking at expansion both organically and inorganically. The startup is also looking at strategic acquisitions, said a note published by Zawya.


The round also saw participation from investors like G Squared, Evolution Equity Partners, and Irving Investors. Existing investors Tiger Global, Sands Capital, and Boldstart Ventures also participated in this round of funding.


The startup was previously valued at $8.5 billion.


Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA said in a press note: “We’re confident that Snyk’s proven approach positions the company for a successful future and is aligned with QIA’s track record of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy.”


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com

Edited by Megha Reddy

