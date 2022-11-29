The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has hired former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Niall Byrne as its chief financial officer. He is the latest Wall Street veteran hired by the QIA after Gautier Martin-Regnier, a former Morgan Stanley executive, was appointed as its global head of capital markets.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Byrne has nearly three decades of experience in finance. He had previously held the position of Chief Operation Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1935 people loved this story MxHub announces launch of MX100 metaverse event in Dubai

Sovereign wealth funds continue to be active buyers in 2022 in spite of a drop in global deal volumes and banks cutting bank lending for acquisitions. In October, QIA agreed to invest in German energy RWE AG and back its purchase of US renewable assets. Besides this, it was a marquee investor in Porsche's AG IPO and also invested in a number of tech startups.





Byrne isn't the only hire of note. QIA also promoted Mohammed Al-Hardan as its new head of technology, media and telecom investments, according to his LinkedIn profile. He replaced Sumit Pande, who left the state-owned fund earlier this year.