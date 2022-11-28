Menu
MxHub announces launch of MX100 metaverse event in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 10:04:17 GMT+0000
MxHub announces launch of MX100 metaverse event in Dubai
The multimedia metaverse event is scheduled for December 20, 2022, next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
UAE-based innovation centre and incubator, MxHub has announced the launch of MX100, a multimedia metaverse event. Scheduled for December 20, 2022, it will be held next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).


According to a press release shared by Zawya, the event is geared to deliver the latest in innovative startups from the region.

Edward Musinski, Executive Director of MxHub, said, "In our effort to bring the latest technological breakthroughs of the Metaverse to the UAE, we are planning this showcase event via a multimedia delivery that we believe is transforming the way events are produced, delivered, and engaged with."

"Our growing ecosystem drives both investor awareness and a showcasing medium for best-of-class opportunities through the sector that encompasses fintech, blockchain, healthtech, and web3," he added.


Investors that have been invited include Andreeson Horowitz, Sequoia, TigerGlobal and SALD Investments.


The eventproduced by MxHubis going to be supported by MxHub companies including Blockbytes, MetaVibes, Citizen of Metaland, Ducatus, VisionTech, Bimar, Arcona, Vatom, Aimedis, Panvora, MetaAlliance, Huma, Mobio, Shaikhtech, MatterFi.

MxHub is a part of Phygital Holdings, a UAE Digital Holdings Fund. The company hosts multiple global companies, providing corporate infrastructure support to innovative startups. It provides a range of support services to companies aiming to embed themselves in the local UAE market.

