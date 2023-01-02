Menu
Reedz app wins Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Pitch award

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 02, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 02 2023 10:57:37 GMT+0000
Reedz app wins Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Pitch award
The Tunisia-based startup bagged a microfund of $3000 for its idea of a podcast and audiobook smartphone app that gives summaries of English non-fiction books in Arabic.
﻿Reedz﻿, a Tunisia-based startup, has won the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Pitch held in Dubai. It has bagged a microfund of $3000 for its idea of a podcast and audiobook smartphone app that gives summaries of English non-fiction books in Arabic.


The event, which was conducted by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) at Al Quoz Creative Zone, was designed to support startups and enable them to develop their innovative ideas, said a statement on Zawya.

1797 people loved this story

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

The final pitch was judged by a jury that included Khulood Khoory, Director, Projects & Events Department, Dubai Culture; Neel Patkar, Founder, JamJar; Jade Adams, CEO, SMS ME; and Aya Sadder, CEO and Founder, Bolt Consultancy.


The other shortlisted projects included Localkilns, Leukeather, Datecrete, and Hakimi Studio.


Dubai Culture also conducted a panel discussion on ‘Business of Creativity’. The panellists included Khulood of Dubai Culture; Sinan Onurlu, Engagement Manager, Atolye; Nemanja Valjarevic, Director & Co-founder, CHI-KA Atelier & Cultural Space; and Manish Bhargava, Founder, Pekoe Tea & Bread Bar.


The panel discussed the importance of creative and cultural industries and their role in supporting Dubai's economy. The session was moderated by Dr Wasseem Abaza, Director, Founders Academy, and Professor of Entrepreneurship at Zayed University.

1037 people loved this story

Slow down of quick commerce

The Al Quoz Creative Zone project aims to create an integrated creative zone and a suitable environment for talent in all fields, enabling them to contribute to Dubai's creative and cultural fabric, said the statement.

According to the project's master plan, the zone will be supported by facilities that will embrace 20,000 creatives by 2026.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

