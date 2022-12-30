Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

Dubai Chamber of Commerce—one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers—has launched Cloud Computing Business Group.





The Business Group will encourage dialogue on ways to drive and embed cloud computing services across Dubai's business industries. It will also provide a forum to facilitate conversations between the sector stakeholders and government entities, said a press release shared by Zawya.





SMEs and startups in the UAE are expected to gain a total of $17.1 billion (AED 62.6 billion) in economic benefits from hyperscale cloud computing between 2022 and 2030, equivalent to 2.3% of the UAE's GDP in 2021.





The group will also promote the development of cloud computing companies, with an objective to uplift Dubai’s cloud services sector's profile in the international business community.





The launch is in line with the chamber’s plans to increase the number of business groups that represent economic sectors and activities in Dubai, said the release.





Maha AlGargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, highlighted the importance of a cloud-powered advanced digital infrastructure in supporting Dubai’s aim of fully integrating digital technology into its government operations and plans.





Dubai Chamber of Commerce is working towards increasing the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023.





For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.