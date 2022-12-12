Saudi Arabia British Bank (SABB) launches Visa Cashback Credit Card

Saudi Arabia British Bank (SABB)—a licensed financial institution operating under the supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank—has announced the launch of the SABB Visa Cashback Platinum Credit Card in Partnership with ﻿Visa﻿.





The Visa card will be offered to customers free, for life. According to a press release shared by Zawya, the card will include offers and rewards, as well as cashback of up to 10% of the value of purchases automatically deposited into the customers' accounts per month.





It will also provide unlimited cashback on foreign transactions at 2%, and local purchases at 1%, while cashback of up to 10% will be for other purchases in selected categories such as restaurants, supermarkets, and fuel. Additionally, the customers will be able to avail of free access to private airport lounges, online purchases, and travel insurance.





For issuing credit cards, SABB has adopted an integrated digital experience starting from the time customers

submit their applications to the time they receive the cards. They can apply for the cards via SABBNET or the SABB mobile application. It can be easily integrated with electronic wallets such as Apple Pay and mada Pay.





"The launch of this Visa Cashback credit card fits into our strategy of providing the best banking experience for our customers, given the increasing demand for rewarding credit cards, as a more effective payment method for customers, and their interest in reward programs, as cashback is now considered one of the most successful banking offers in the market as a convenient savings option," Bandar Al-Gheshayan, SABB's Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer said





“We look forward to supporting SABB to deliver more of the secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences consumers in Saudi increasingly expect and extending the benefits of digital commerce to more businesses," Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman said.





