Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia Central Bank launches open banking framework

By Nikita Bameta
November 06, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 06 2022 05:09:56 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia Central Bank launches open banking framework
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced the launch of an open banking framework. The framework will enable banks and fintech platforms to provide open banking services in the kingdom.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has issued an open banking framework as one of the major outputs of its Open Banking Programme, which enables banks and fintech platforms to avail open banking services in the Kingdom.


The Open Banking Programme comprises a set of legislation, regulatory guidelines, and technical standards based on international best practices.


At present, the bank is also keeping track of the development of banks and fintech platforms to analyse their readiness in terms of launching open banking services within the first quarter of 2023.


In a report by Wamda, the first version of the open banking services focused on the Account Information Service (AIS), and the second version will focus on the Payment Initiation Service (PIS).


A novel concept in the financial industry, open banking refers to the practice of financial institutions sharing customer data with a third-party provider, which in turn makes resourceful financial services and products available for customers.


This programme is one of the initiatives of the Fintech Strategy—approved by the Council of Ministers this year. It is one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), under Saudi Vision 2030.


Its aim is to make Saudi a global fintech hub where tech-based innovation in financial services. The larger goal is to enhance the economic empowerment of individuals and society.


Under SAMA regulatory sandbox, SAMA has also permitted a number of Fintech platforms to provide open banking services.

The launch of open banking framework is likely to support more fintech startups to establish their presence in the Kingdom.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

How learning applications will continue to engage students

Ride an EV without buying one

Why do negotiations fail – the cognitive biases that affect human interactions

Daily Capsule
How to shape a startup’s culture
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kerala government to reimburse tech licence cost to startups

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Significant work done, draft Digital India Act framework by early 2023: MoS IT

Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India

How learning applications will continue to engage students

Creativity as wellbeing in the pandemic era: artworks and perspectives from the Mori Art Museum