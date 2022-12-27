Menu
Saudi Arabia announces 10 regulations to develop tourism industry

By Nikita Bameta
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 14:00:05 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia announces 10 regulations to develop tourism industry
With the launch of the new regulations, the ministry has asked tourism agencies and operators to adjust the conditions offered to tourists within 90 days.
Saudi Arabia has laid out ten regulations on tourism law in line with the country's attempt to develop its travel industry.


The regulations were drafted after reviewing the opinions and observations of various stakeholders. With these, the aim is to improve the overall quality of services, protect tourists, and create job opportunities.

According to a report by Fast Company Middle East, they cover hospitality facilities, travel and tourism services, tourism hospitality facilities management, tourism consultancies, private tourist hospitality facilities, experimental activities, tourism activities, and monitoring of tourism law violators.


Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the minister of tourism, highlighted that the released regulations will help strengthen the tourism ministry's cooperation with the private sector. "These would also allow the ministry to offer job opportunities for the national competencies in the tourism sector," he added.


The regulations were drafted in line with international best practices. These practices have been selected on the basis of the index of the top ten countries in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF), added the report.


With the launch of the new regulations, the ministry has asked tourism agencies and operators to adjust the conditions offered to tourists within 90 days.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

