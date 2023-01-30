Saudi's SEVEN begins construction of $266M entertainment destination

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) said construction has begun for a new entertainment destination in Tabuk city, Saudi Arabia. The new project has a development value of $266 million and is expected to transform the entertainment landscape in the region.





The new destination will span 72,500 square metres and will feature a 4,000 square metre family entertainment centre, an e-karting arena, a 10-lane futuristic bowling zone, a 12-hole indoor adventure golf course, and a 10-screen cinema among others, as reported by Gulf Business.





Architecture firm Gensler will be responsible for the design and Saudi-owned Al Bawani will build the project.





SEVEN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It is currently investing in 21 entertainment hotspots across Saud Arabia.





In December 2022, SEVEN announced its partnership with global companies like Warner Bros., Discover, Clip 'n Climb, Mattel, Play Doh, and Hasbro to develop entertainment destinations in 14 cities within the country.





As per Statista, the entertainment market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at 8.81% and reach $453.80 million by 2026.





