Saudi's SEVEN begins construction of $266M entertainment destination

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 14:34:03 GMT+0000
Saudi's SEVEN begins construction of $266M entertainment destination
The entertainment destination in the city of Tabul will have an e-karting arena, a 10-lane futuristic bowling arena, a 12-hole indoor golf course, and a 10-screen cinema.
Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) said construction has begun for a new entertainment destination in Tabuk city, Saudi Arabia. The new project has a development value of $266 million and is expected to transform the entertainment landscape in the region.


The new destination will span 72,500 square metres and will feature a 4,000 square metre family entertainment centre, an e-karting arena, a 10-lane futuristic bowling zone, a 12-hole indoor adventure golf course, and a 10-screen cinema among others, as reported by Gulf Business.


Architecture firm Gensler will be responsible for the design and Saudi-owned Al Bawani will build the project.


SEVEN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It is currently investing in 21 entertainment hotspots across Saud Arabia.


In December 2022, SEVEN announced its partnership with global companies like Warner Bros., Discover, Clip 'n Climb, Mattel, Play Doh, and Hasbro to develop entertainment destinations in 14 cities within the country.


As per Statista, the entertainment market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at 8.81% and reach $453.80 million by 2026.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

