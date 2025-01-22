A dating app for readers; Tax break for edtech players

Hello,

Move over, T20 and ODI cricket—it’s the turn of spreadsheet wizards to be in the spotlight. Microsoft Excel, typically the go-to tool of data crunchers and office workers, just transformed into an unlikely competitive sport.

For the first time in its four-year history, ​​the Microsoft Excel World Championship moved from screens to a live arena, featuring 12 elite contestants and 400 passionate spectators. The victor didn’t just claim the $5,000 prize and the coveted title of the “world’s best spreadsheeter”—they also took home a wrestling-style championship belt, proving that Excel masters can flex more than just their formula skills.

Speaking of Microsoft, its boss Satya Nadella has grabbed the top spot in the inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, which featured 226 Indian-origin leaders heading some of the world’s most valuable companies.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan secured the second and third positions on the list.

Moving on, the Moon will soon get a data centre.

On SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, space startup Lonestar Data Holdings will launch a fully assembled data centre by integrating it with Intuitive Machines’ moon lander, Athena, late next month.

Cheaper rocket launches and abundant solar energy, according to Reuters, have led to a race among startups that want to make the Moon a data hub capable of meeting the demands of AI computation.

ICYMI: Meta is reportedly working on a technology that can translate speech from multiple languages in real time.

Turns out, the Babel fish from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy could very well be a real thing!

App

In 2024, Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu decided to bookmark their relationship and love for books, quite literally. Along with two other friends, Sid Zadaun, and Avrojyoti Das, they launched Bookmark, a dating app that connects people based on the books they like, in addition to other personal preferences like distance, the type of relationship they are seeking, and the gender.

Find out how the popular Cubbon Reads sessions in Bengaluru led to the genesis of Bookmark.

Love reads:

Unlike traditional dating apps, profiles on Bookmark feature virtual bookshelves instead of pictures. Users can see each other’s faces only after exchanging ten messages.

On Bookmark, each profile is structured like a book; it has a biography section with blurb, preface, story, epilogue, and even bibliography—of the books, authors, and genres the person has read.

Since the love of books goes beyond romantic love, there’s a ‘book buddy’ mode as well for those who are not single but wish to find a like-minded reader friend.

Budget

Education companies are demanding more as we gear up for this year’s budget. The growing chasm between education, skilling, and employability remains a challenge—and the industry is calling for bold measures to bridge the gap and empower India’s workforce of tomorrow.

The sector is also hoping for tax breaks, expanded work-integrated learning programmes, better digital infrastructure, increased sector funding, and enhanced innovation—aimed at driving the sector’s growth.

Main asks:

Mayank Kumar of upGrad suggests the upcoming budget should focus on incentivising Indian organisations investing in AI training by offering effective tax breaks, similar to those available under Section 80C.

Building on this need for skill development, Sumit Kumar at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship emphasises that expanding work-integrated learning programmes and internships is crucial for bridging the gap between education and employment.

Ankit Aggarwal of Unstop, a skill-based hiring platform, expects an increased allocation this year to further boost skill development and job creation, with a stronger emphasis on the state-wise distribution of funds.

Startup

Influencer marketing has become a cornerstone of digital advertising, capturing a significant portion of a brand’s marketing budget. However, the industry continues to face challenges, including detecting fake followers, managing campaigns efficiently, and ensuring measurable returns on investment.

To address these issues, Krishna Priya Akella and Aravindha Bollineni co-founded Starbuzz.ai in 2021. The Hyderabad-based startup uses AI to simplify and enhance the influencer marketing process for brands.

Reach:

Starbuzz.ai provides a vast database of influencers, enabling brands to discover suitable partners based on criteria such as audience demographics, engagement rates, and niche relevance.

The startup claims its automation tools reduce manual tasks by up to 50%, allowing marketers to focus on strategy. Additionally, Starbuzz.ai delivers detailed reports with metrics like engagement rates, follower authenticity, and performance scores, empowering brands to make data-driven decisions.

It operates on a subscription model, with prices starting at Rs 25,000 for three months. The platform serves over one lakh influencers and 300 brands, including Yamaha, Vega Beauty, Bajaj Electronics, Mercedes Benz, and Meta.

News & updates

Cooling coin: Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and even the newly minted token bearing Donald Trump's name cooled on Tuesday after the US President's first set of policies following his inauguration did not refer to the asset class.

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and even the newly minted token bearing Donald Trump's name cooled on Tuesday after the US President's first set of policies following his inauguration did not refer to the asset class. Reshuffle: Goldman Sachs is tapping several executives to lead its prized Wall Street businesses, as part of a management reshuffle less than a week after reporting its biggest quarterly profit in over three years.

Goldman Sachs is tapping several executives to lead its prized Wall Street businesses, as part of a management reshuffle less than a week after reporting its biggest quarterly profit in over three years. Pause: US President Trump has signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law that requires a sale or ban of the platform. He says during that time, the US will not enforce the law passed by Congress last year and signed by former President Joe Biden.

