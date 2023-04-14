Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Saudi Arabia establishes four special economic zones to facilitate foreign investment

The newly established SEZs will provide opportunities for foreign investment and facilitate the acceleration of the required reforms to enable doing business in all parts of the country.

Nikita Bameta324 Stories
Saudi Arabia establishes four special economic zones to facilitate foreign investment

Friday April 14, 2023,

3 min Read

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the launch of four new special economic zones (SEZs) in Saudi Arabia. These will be regulated by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

The SEZs will provide opportunities for foreign investment and facilitate the acceleration of the required reforms to enable doing business in all parts of the country. "Saudi Arabia is open for business, and welcomes investors from all around the world," said the Crown Prince.

He added that the SEZs will significantly influence how business is done in the country, lead to the creation of "tens of thousands of jobs" and "contribute billions of riyals" to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The new zones are King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) SEZ, Jazan SEZ, Ras Al Khair SEZ, and Cloud Computing SEZ located in King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), as per a report by Saudi Press Agency.

The zones will work towards strengthening segments such as advanced manufacturing, logistics, technology and digital innovation, among others. This will be enabled by leveraging the different benefits that each region has to offer.

In line with Vision 2030, they are expected to reinforce Saudi's positioning as a global business hub and facilitate the achievement of the nation's economic development goals, added the report.

The SEZs will offer financial incentives, infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, as well as streamline procedures for investors, noted Nabil Khoja, Secretary-General of the Authority. They will also augment Saudi Arabia's export competitiveness, drawing talent, developing technology and improving its global links, he added.

1607 people loved this story

Booming music scene in MENA opens possibilities for regional artists

Fiscal and non-fiscal incentives will be covered in the offerings for the companies operating in the zones. These benefits will also comprise competitive corporate tax rates, duty-free imports of machinery and raw materials, 100% foreign ownership, set-up procedures, and flexibility in the employment of foreign labour.

The zones fall in line with the country's aim to transform into a global investment destination, as well as a hub for global supply chains through capitalising on its positioning at the "heart of global trade routes".

These new SEZs have been built upon previous free zone initiatives in Saudi Arabia. This includes the recent launch of the integrated logistics special zone at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

Together, these represent the initial phase of a long-term program focused on fostering foreign direct investment, attracting global talent, and encouraging entrepreneurship and economic development in Saudi Arabia. They will help the country create a differentiated business environment, and activate new sectors, as well as value chains.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

[The Turning Point] A bad experience with an insurance broker led to the launch of Policybazaar

How Azure serverless empowers developers to build applications of the future

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Finance Minister Sitharaman Leads G20's Global Approach to Cryptocurrency Risks

[Weekly funding roundup April 10-14] VC inflow into startups remains muted

Slack's Full Potential: Tips & Integrations for Better Communication

Top 10 Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs for Business Growth